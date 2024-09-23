AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody extended till October 7 in Waqf Board case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Waqf Board case: Delhi court on Monday (September 23) extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7 in connection with the money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 2, hours after the central agency reached his home in the national capital for a probe into the matter. He was brought to the ED office and later produced before the Delhi court, which remanded the AAP MLA to a 4-day remand.

Earlier on September 17, Khan moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Later on September 19, the High Court asked the federal agency to respond to AAP MLA’s plea. The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

Delhi Waqf Board case

The investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board stems from a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Khan, who chaired the board at the time, faces accusations of illicitly appointing individuals to the board, causing financial loss to the Delhi government and allegedly benefitting personally. The ED subsequently initiated a money laundering probe, conducting raids last year on premises linked to Khan and seizing incriminating physical and digital evidence.

