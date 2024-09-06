Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for three days in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi court extends ED custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till September 12 in money laundering case

In the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended ED custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for three days. According to reports, Khan was earlier this week arrested over allegations related to money laundering involving the purchase of a 1200-square-yard plot valued at ₹36 crore in Okhla. The ED initially sought 10-day remand.

The agency stated that Amanatullah Khan is the primary accused in the case, with the proceeds of the crime allegedly laundered through land purchases. A prosecution complaint has already been filed, and four other suspects were arrested earlier, with cognizance taken.

ED said that the property in question was of ₹36 crore, but an agreement to sell was fabricated to show that it was ₹13.4 crore. It was submitted that ₹4 crores were paid and the rest amount was paid through the banking channel.

