Watch: Passengers board train via emergency windows at over-crowded Anand Vihar station ahead of Diwali

Due to the heavy rush during the festive season, many passengers were on Tuesday morning seen boarding trains via emergency windows at over-crowded Anand Vihar station in the national capital ahead of Diwali

As soon as one train arrived at the station, several passengers immediately rushed towards the train and the gate of the train became so crowded that it was difficult for everyone to get inside. Amid the heavy rush, one passenger was seen entering the train via the emergency window

Passengers risked their lives by entering the train through the emergency window. And particularly at the Anand Vihar station, passengers were ready to take any risk to get inside the train. Notably, this kind of rush was seen at the railway stations during the festive season of Diwali or Chhath Puja.

Speaking to India TV, one of the emotional passengers said there is only one festival in the year and they work hard all year so that one day they can celebrate the festival with their family.

Another family whose ticket was not confirmed will now travel in the general compartment with small children. The 14-hour journey will be difficult for these children and the family amid a huge rush.

Another passenger who was waiting at the Anand Vihar railways station wanted to go home as there was a death in the family but the ticket was not confirmed. and hence, he has to travel in the general compartment during this rush hour.

Anand Vihar station director TT RK Mina said the Anand Vihar railways station has a footfall of one lakh passengers in 1 day during the festival season. But the passengers lack information about special trains, he said.

"The railway board has informed that 10 special trains are running from Anand Vihar to Purvanchal Bihar in a day. If any train is late, the announcement is being made now and again. Digital screens have also been installed outside the stations so that passengers who are waiting outside or whose trains have been missed can find alternative options," he said.

(With inputs from ANimika Gaur)