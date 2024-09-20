Friday, September 20, 2024
     
AAP demands govt accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav termed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise to leave his official residence a "big drama" staged to mislead people. Yadav further said he should have left the house as soon as he quit.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 14:53 IST
AAP demands govt accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded an accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his entitlement as the convener of a national party. At a press conference in the national capital, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced that the party will formally write to the concerned ministry to address this request. 

"I hope we will not have to fight a legal battle for this. Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence," he said. "He does not have a property or even his own house. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to a government accommodation. The Centre should give him that," Chadha added.

Earlier on September 18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the outgoing Chief Minister will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner. 

According to party leader and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the first thing Kejriwal talked about after submitting his resignation was his decision to leave the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. While Singh had said that Kejriwal would vacate the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in a week, AAP later clarified that the outgoing chief minister and his family would do so in 15 days.

Atishi to take oath on Sept 21

The AAP leader said there are concerns about Arvind Kejriwal's security as well and he was "attacked several times" in the past. "He has old parents, his wife, and his children. We are all worried about their safety. We tried to explain to him that his security was at risk. Still, he has decided to move out," Singh said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will take the oath of office on September 21. 

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

