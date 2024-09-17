Atishi's first reaction after being named Delhi CM: 'I thank my guru Arvind Kejriwal, will be CM only till...'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ATISHIAAP Delhi CM-designate addresses a press conference.

In her first reaction after being designated as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Atishi expressed her gratitude to party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the responsibility assigned to her. Addressing a press conference, Atishi also said that she was personally "hurt" by Kejriwal's resignation. "I thank my guru Arvind Kejriwal for giving me the responsibility of Delhi...I am also hurt by his resignation," she added.

In her emotional address, Atishi stated that Kejriwal's decision to step down was a deeply sorrowful moment for Delhi. She also clarified that while she has been entrusted with the role of Chief Minister for the interim period, her tenure will last only until the upcoming elections. “Don’t congratulate me or garland me for becoming Chief Minister. I will hold this position only until the elections. If we win, Arvind Kejriwal will return as Chief Minister,” Atishi said, underscoring her commitment to following Kejriwal’s leadership during this transitional phase.

Atishi acknowledges party's trust

Atishi’s appointment as the interim Chief Minister has been hailed as a significant step in Delhi's politics, and she acknowledged that her rise within the Aam Aadmi Party would not have been possible in any other political party. "If I were in any other party, I wouldn’t even have received a ticket to contest elections," she remarked, emphasising that it is only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP that she has been given such responsibilities. "Kejriwal made me an MLA, a minister, and today, he has entrusted me with this huge responsibility," Atishi remarked.

Atishi also condemned the legal actions against Kejriwal, stating that his six-month imprisonment on "false charges" was unjust. “The Supreme Court has slapped the central government and its agencies in the face. Kejriwal’s arrest was wrong. If anyone else had been in his (Kejriwal's) place, they wouldn’t have relinquished power for even two minutes.”

Atishi named new Delhi CM

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party declared Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi after Kejriwal decided to step down from the post. The party unanimously agreed after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators on Tuesday. The meeting was held at Kejriwal's residence around 11.20 am. Atishi will be the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi.

