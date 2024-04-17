Aam Aadmi Party launches 'AAP Ka RamRajya' website ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's all about it

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi during the launch of the party's website.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday launched its "AAP Ka RamRajya" website as part of its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, aiming to illustrate the party's vision of "Ram Rajya." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's efforts to embody the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital were emphasized by the party during the event. The launch of the website, aapkaramrajya.com, coincided with the Ram Navami festival and preceded the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, with the first phase scheduled for Friday, April 19.

Website to showcase AAP's concept of "Ram Rajya"

Addressing a press briefing, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted that the website would showcase AAP's interpretation of "Ram Rajya" alongside the accomplishments of the party's governments. "Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising 'Ram Rajya'," Singh said.

This is the first time that Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami, Singh said and alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister was sent to jail in a "baseless" case on the basis of statements from "false" witnesses. "In Arvind Kejriwal's concept of 'Ram Rajya', no one is big or small and the idea is to work in the interest of all. Keeping this in mind, AAP's Lok Sabha campaign website has been launched on Ram Navami," Singh added.

The world is learning from the work being done by Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government, he claimed. "Earlier, people used to say 'learn from America' but now the American President's wife comes to India and says she wants to see schools built by Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Americans learn from Kejriwal's work," the senior leader said, referring to former US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school in February 2020.

Atishi on AAP's website

AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference. "We are implementing the concept of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi and Punjab.

We want to spread the public welfare work being done by the AAP in the country and the world through this website," Atishi said.

Quoting a verse from the Ramcharitamanas, she emphasized that similar to Lord Ram fulfilling his promises despite challenges, Kejriwal is persevering through difficulties and steadfastly delivering on his commitments to the people.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Efforts being made 24 hours to demoralise Arvind Kejriwal, but...,' says AAP's Sanjay Singh