800 people go missing in the Capital: This is what the Delhi Police has to say

New Delhi:

Amid growing concerns over more than 800 people have gone missing in Delhi within a span of just 15 days, the Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that there has been "no unusual or alarming surge" in missing persons cases in the national capital.

The Delhi Police statement comes amid reports of the disappearance of 807 people from Delhi in just 15 days, an average of nearly 54 people every day, which has raised serious questions about public safety and policing in the city.

1,777 missing person cases in January 2026

In an official statement, the police said that in January 2026 alone, 1,777 missing person cases were reported. On average, around 2,000 people are reported missing in Delhi every month, a trend that has remained largely consistent over the years.

The Delhi Police further pointed out that the number of missing persons in the city has stayed relatively stable over the past decade. Since 2016, annual figures have hovered between 23,000 and 24,000 cases, despite Delhi's rapidly growing population.

However, Delhi Police data shows that since 2016, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons have been traced and reunited with their families, reflecting a recovery rate of about 77 per cent.

Situation has not worsened: Delhi Police

Delhi Police said the absence of any upward trend shows that the situation has not worsened over the years, even though every case of disappearance remains a matter of serious concern. The police attributed the recovery rate to initiatives such as Operation Milap and the increased use of technology, including AI-based facial recognition systems.

At the same time, the data also flags worrying aspects. The number of females yet to be traced has risen sharply, from 1,606 in 2016 to 5,576 in 2025. In 2025, as many as 9,087 out of a total 24,508 missing person cases remained unresolved.

The police also noted that 2020 recorded the lowest number of missing cases at 17,944, largely due to pandemic-related lockdowns that restricted movement across the city.

Over 800 people missing in Delhi

According to official data from Delhi Police accessed by news agency PTI, more than 800 people were reported missing in Delhi, with women and girls accounting for nearly two-thirds of the cases in the first 15 days of 2026.

Between January 1 and 15, a total of 807 people went missing, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, minors made up 191 cases, while 616 adults were reported missing, as per the data. Around 572 people remain untraced while police have managed to trace 235 of the missing persons, the data showed.

The data revealed that an average of 13 children went missing every day from January 1 to 15, with girls accounting for 146 cases of the total 191 missing minors.

Among the missing minors were 169 teenagers (12 to 18 years). Of these, 138 were teenage girls, and 31 were boys.

Police managed to trace 29 girls and 19 boys, but nearly 71 per cent of adolescents (121) remain untraced, according to the data.

In the age group of 8 to 12 years, 13 children went missing -- eight boys and five girls -- with only three boys being found.

