300 to 400 slums destroyed as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar | Video

New Delhi:

Approximately 300 to 400 slums were destroyed as a massive fire broke out in the slums in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area last night. Delhi Fire Service says the cause of the fire is still unclear and the fire department received information about the fire around 11.50 pm.

23 fire tenders rush to spot

Around 23 fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control after hours of effort. At present, there are no reports of any casualties, Delhi Fire Services said.

Giving details, the police said the blaze is suspected to have gutted several shops and a few nearby huts. Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Officials added that the locality where the fire broke out is a few kilometres away from the area that witnessed tension earlier this month following the killing of a 26-year-old man during Holi celebrations.

Tension in Uttam Nagar after Holi

The fire incident comes days after violence erupted in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who was allegedly beaten to death on March 4 after a dispute involving a water-filled balloon during Holi celebrations in JJ Colony.

Police stated that the clash began after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from a neighbouring household, triggering a confrontation between the two groups.

The violent situation led to vandalism and arson in the locality, which prompted authorities to increase security and deploy additional police personnel. Till now 16 people have been apprehended in connection with the case - including 14 adults, among them three women, and two juveniles, police said.