Follow us on Image Source : PTI Woman set afire by boyfriend's brother, suffers 40% burns

A woman was set ablaze by her boyfriend’s younger brother, who opposed their relationship, in a village on Monday, police said. The 20-year-old victim, who belongs to Mundakheda village of Khurja City area, told police that she was in a relationship with the accused's brother.

They belong to the same community and are neighbours, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The accused poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire, police said, adding, the victim suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated at district hospital.

ALSO READ | Woman sells her baby for Rs 50,000, cooks up story of his kidnap

ALSO READ | Woman kills 11-month ailing son after husband refuses to take him to doctor