Earthquake in Himachal: 5.0 magnitude tremor hits Chamba, panic spreads across nearby areas

Shimla:

A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district late on Friday night, sending tremors across several parts of the region. According to seismic data, the earthquake occurred at 10:04 pm IST and originated at a depth of just 5 kilometres beneath the surface. The shallow nature of the quake made the tremors more noticeable, prompting many residents to rush out of their homes and buildings as a precautionary measure. As per experts, earthquakes occurring at lower depths often result in stronger shaking near the epicentre, even when their magnitude is moderate.

Tremors felt across nearby areas

The earthquake's epicentre was located in Chamba district, a region that falls within one of India's seismically active zones. Due to the shallow depth, vibrations were felt not only in and around Chamba but also in neighbouring areas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major property damage at the time of writing. However, local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing whether the tremor caused any structural impact in the affected areas.

Why shallow earthquakes are more noticeable

Seismologists explain that earthquakes originating closer to the Earth's surface tend to produce stronger ground movement compared to deeper quakes of similar magnitude. Since this tremor occurred at a depth of only 5 km, residents in nearby locations were more likely to feel the shaking distinctly. Experts often advise people living in earthquake-prone regions to remain alert after a significant tremor, as aftershocks can sometimes follow the main seismic event.

Himachal Pradesh lies in a high seismic risk zone

Himachal Pradesh is among the states that frequently experience seismic activity due to its location in the Himalayan belt. The region falls under high-risk earthquake zones and has witnessed multiple tremors over the years. Disaster management authorities regularly urge residents to follow earthquake safety guidelines, secure heavy household items and remain prepared for emergency situations.

Safety measures during earthquake

Do not panic: People in the region hit by an earthquake should stay calm as it may lead to injuries. A person can think effectively in a calm state of mind.

Avoid running outside: Most injuries during quakes occur when people run around different locations in panic. In such conditions, they may come in contact with falling debris.

Avoid using lifts: People should not use lifts to ascend or descend from their towers as power may fail and they may get trapped inside. Always use the stairs in such cases.

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