Woman kills 11-month ailing son after husband refuses to take him to doctor

In a shocking incident, a woman strangulated her 11-month old ailing infant to death after her husband refused to take him to hospital, and then accused him of the crime, police said.

The police said that the case was a challenging one as both -- the mother and father -- accused each other of killing the infant.

The murder was reported on Thursday from south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area and the accused woman was arrested on Sunday after confessing during the investigation.

The police said Jyoti, 26, used a 'dupatta' (stole) to strangulate the infant to frame her husband Satveer as she did not have cordial relations with him, as he "didn't like her" and they used to argue a lot.

Jyoti disclosed that she had a quarrel with her husband on Thursday at around 3.30 p.m. She also stated that her 11 month-old son was suffering from fever and Satveer refused to take him to a doctor, police said.

Two separate PCR calls were received within an hour from the family of both Jyoti and Satveer.

Jyoti's family claimed that the baby was murdered by his own father at Dera village.

Subsequent PCR calls were also received wherein it was mentioned that the caller's 'Bhabhi' (sister-in-law) murdered her son at Dera village.

A case was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station and further investigation was taken up. A police team found that the child was taken to the Apex Hospital, Chattarpur by his father and other relatives.

Keeping in view of the gravity of offence, a team comprising Sub-Inspectors Satyender Gulia, Rajesh Kumar, and Rishikesh along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwani, Head Constable Naresh Kumar and Constables Lal Singh, Balvir, Jaiveer, and Praveen was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Kuldeep Singh.

"Detailed investigation was taken up using CCTV footage from the village, call records, and statements of witnesses. This revealed that the mother had committed the crime," said the police.

Jyoti, a resident of Ritoz village in Gurugram, was subsequently arrested. She was married to Satveer in 2011, when she was 16 years old.

