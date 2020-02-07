woman constable jump to death from Gwalior Fort Gwalior

Image Source : PTI Constable, woman jumps to death from Gwalior Fort Gwalior, A 30-year-old police constable committed suicide along with a 23-year-old woman by jumping to death from a wall of Gwalior Fort on Friday

Constable, woman jump to death from Gwalior Fort Gwalior, A 30-year-old police constable committed suicide along with a 23-year-old woman by jumping to death from a wall of Gwalior Fort here on Friday, an official said. Arun Kumar, the constable, was attached to the 15th battalion of the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force.

The woman was identified as one Varsha, said inspector Inder Singh of Bahodapur police station.

According to eye-witnesses, the two jumped from a wall of the fort around 12 noon, he said. The police was probing what prompted them to end their lives, inspector Singh added. Kumar was posted in Ujjain. Both he and the woman hailed from Resham Mill locality of Gwalior, the official

said.

