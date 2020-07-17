Image Source : FILE Vikas Dubey encounter was not fake, UP Government tells Supreme Court

Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the encounter in which gangster Vikas Dubey was killed was not a fake one. Questions were raised after Vikas Dubey was killed in police encounter on July 10. There were allegations that the gangster was killed in a fake encounter. UP government refuted these allegations.

UP Government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court denying charges of a fake encounter.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter on July 10. He was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain after his arrest in the city on the previous day.

According to the police, the car ferrying Vikas Dubey overturned. Taking benefit of the confusion, the gangster snatched weapons from the police officials and tried escaping. To aid his escape, he fired at the police. The police returned fire in self-defense. The gangster was killed.

To ascertain facts of the matter, UP government has set up a judicial commission as per Supreme Court guidelines. UP Police has submitted list of all crimes Vikas Dubey committed. The police have told Supreme Court that guidelines of the Supreme Court have been followed.

Vikas Dubey, the dreaded gangster who has 61 FIRs against him, hit national headlines after he and his henchmen killed 8 policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur District on the intervening night of July 2 and 3rd. The police party had gone to Bikru village to arrest Dubey but due to an alleged leak from the police ranks, the gangster was already tipped off of the police operation.

(Reported by Gonika Arora)

