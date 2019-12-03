Image Source : FILE Burglars break into SBI branch in UP village, fail to open cash box

A group of burglars broke into a branch of State Bank of India in Barla village here and made an unsuccessful attempt to break open the cash box, police said on Tuesday. They made away with a gun and cartridges from the bank under Chhapar police station area, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Sharma, the burglars entered the bank, 25 kms from the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Monday night by breaking a wall. The matter came to light after the staff members reached the bank on Tuesday morning, he said. An investigation has been launched in the matter, the SHO said.

