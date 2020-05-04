Image Source : FILE UP: Husband chews off wife's nose after feud

In a bizarre incident, a man in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh chewed off wife's nose after she threatened to leave home. The incident was reported from Mudiya village in Neemgaon area on Sunday where victim Sarojini Devi (34) was allegedly attacked by her husband Moolchand. The woman was living separately from her husband for nearly six months due to some dispute and had returned home on Wednesday on the advice of the village head.

On Sunday, the couple had a major quarrel and the husband chewed off the wife's nose and fled. Apparently, when Sarojini informed her husband that she was returning to her parents' home, Moolchand took it as an insult. He thrashed Sarojini and later chewed off her nose.

Police have registered a FIR in the matter at the Neemgaon police station.

Rajkumar, the Station House officer (SHO) of Neemgaon police station, said, "We have booked the accused under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and he will be arrested soon."

The victim has been admitted to the hospital and her condition is stable.

