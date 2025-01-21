Uttar Pradesh: Four criminals killed in Shamli encounter, STF Inspector injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV During the exchange of gunfire, STF Inspector Sunil, who led the operation, was critically injured, sustaining two gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

A major encounter between the Special Task Force (STF) and a gang of criminals took place in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of four criminals. The criminals, led by Arshad, a member of the notorious Mustafa Kagga gang, were wanted for a series of serious crimes, including robbery, dacoity, and murder.

Arshad, who had a reward of one lakh rupees on his head, was a key figure in several high-profile criminal activities across the region. He was wanted in over a dozen cases involving robbery, dacoity, and homicide. Along with Arshad, his accomplices – Manjeet, Satish, and one unidentified person – were surrounded by STF forces in Jhinjhana. Upon being cornered, the criminals opened fire on the STF team. In response, the STF returned fire, leading to the deaths of all four criminals, including Arshad.

STF ASP Brijesh Kumar confirmed the deaths and stated that Arshad and his associates were involved in several violent crimes. During the exchange of gunfire, STF Inspector Sunil, who led the operation, was critically injured, sustaining two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was initially rushed to Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal, but due to his serious condition, he was referred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

The identities of three of the criminals have been confirmed. Arshad was from Saharanpur, while Manjeet hailed from Sonipat, and Satish was from Karnal. The fourth criminal, whose identity is yet to be established, also died in the encounter.

This operation marks a significant blow to the Mustafa Kagga gang, which has been responsible for multiple criminal activities in the region. STF’s relentless efforts have once again proven successful in eliminating dangerous criminals, ensuring greater security for the public.

