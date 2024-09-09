Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl raped in moving car in Gonda, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Uttar Pradesh crime: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, said police. The accused fled the scene after the vehicle collided with an electric pole during the assault.

City Police Station in-charge Manoj Kumar Pathak said based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother on Sunday that the girl was raped they have registered a case and arrested the two accused.

Accused dragged the girl into their car

In her complaint, the woman said that her daughter was lured by Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Rizwan, who then dragged her into their car.

According to the complaint, they took the girl to a secluded area on the Circular Road and raped her inside the moving car, as confirmed by the police. While committing the crime, they lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with an electric pole. The accused fled the scene, abandoning the car, the officer added.

The girl managed to reach home and informed her family about the incident, after which her mother filed a police complaint on Sunday.

FIR registered, accused arrested

Pathak said that an FIR was registered, and the accused were arrested. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, and the car used in the crime was recovered by the police.

Arif, one of the accused, claimed he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend under the pretext of attending the last rites of a relative. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

