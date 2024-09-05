70-year-old shopkeeper sexually assaulted minor girl in UP's Sitapur, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X/SITAPUR POLICE A 70-year-old shopkeeper was arrested by the Sitapur Police.

Uttar Pradesh crime: In yet another shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 70-year-old elderly shopkeeper was arrested in Sitapur district on Wednesday after a purported video of him sexually assaulting a minor girl surfaced went viral on social media, said police.

The incident reportedly took place when a Dalit girl went to the shop of the accused on Tuesday in a village located in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. In the purported video of the incident, the elderly man can be seen touching the minor girl inappropriately.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, which resulted in the arrest of the accused, Mohammad Anwar Khan.

Additional SP Sitapur Prakash Kumar said a case was registered against Anwar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Six-year-old girl sexually assaulted on school premises

In another incident from Uttar Pradesh, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer at a private school in Noida, police said. Inspector-in-charge of Sector-24 police station, Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the girl's family claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a labourer while playing on the school premises. After the incident, the girl informed her teachers and the principal was also made aware.

However, the family has alleged that the school management attempted to suppress the matter. The police have initiated a search to apprehend the accused.

