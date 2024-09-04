Lucknow: Woman molested in ambulance while returning with ill husband from hospital, patient dies

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver and helper of a private ambulance she hired to transport her terminally ill husband home. Police on Wednesday said, the victim filed a case with the Ghazipur Police Station in Lucknow.

According to the police, the accused also disconnected the oxygen support of her husband, who later died.

The complainant said her husband was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow but the treatment cost was beyond her capacity.

Due to financial constraints, she decided to discharge her husband and take him home in a private ambulance on August 30, the police added.

While returning home, the driver and helper of the ambulance allegedly harassed the woman, they said.

Accused drop woman, ill husband mid-way

According to her complaint, when she resisted their attempts, the driver stopped the ambulance in Basti district, approximately 150 kilometers from their destination, and forced her, her brother, and her husband out of the vehicle.

Later, the woman called the local police and sought their help. The local police arranged for another ambulance to transport her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The woman returned to Lucknow and filed a police complaint at Ghazipur Police Station against the driver on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) of Lucknow Jitendra Kumar Dubey said, "We have lodged a case regarding the incident on the basis of the complaint registered by the woman. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused."

(PTI inputs)

Also read: Rajasthan govt approves 33 per cent reservation for women in police force