Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance helper, driver molest woman, disconnect ailing husband's oxygen support

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: The helper of a private ambulance, along with the driver, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman transporting her terminally ill husband home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Thursday (September 5). The helper was arrested while the driver is still at large, they added. The accused also disconnected the oxygen support of her husband who later died, according to the police.

Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the ambulance driver, they added.

"The accused helper of the ambulance, Rishabh, has been arrested. Our teams are trying to arrest the accused driver," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

The woman’s husband was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow. She decided to take his discharge due to financial restraints and take him home in a private ambulance on the evening of August 29, when while returning, the driver and helper allegedly molested the woman, the police said.

What did the woman allege?

According to the woman’s complaint, when she resisted their attempts, the driver stopped the ambulance in the Basti district, approximately 150 kilometres from their destination, and forced her, her brother, and her husband out of the vehicle. The woman contacted the local police, who arranged for another ambulance to transport her husband to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The woman returned to Lucknow and filed a police complaint at Ghazipur Police Station against the driver on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 70-year-old shopkeeper sexually assaulted minor girl in UP's Sitapur, arrested