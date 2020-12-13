Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: 2 held for raping 7-year-old

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in a village under the Budhana police circle. The minor had gone missing for some hours, after which her family started searching for her.

She was found unconscious and bleeding on the roof of a nearby house, late on Friday night.

Circle officer (CO) Girija Shanker Tripathi said, "A case has been registered against the two accused under the Indian Penal Code Section 376D (gang rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

In his complaint, the minor's father alleged that the accused took her to a nearby house and raped her.

He said they left her on the roof of the house in an unconscious state.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

