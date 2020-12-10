Dumka gangrape case: Mother of five gang-raped by 17 men in Jharkhand, husband held hostage

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: 35-year-old woman gang-raped by 17 men in Dumka, husband held hostage

In a spine-chilling incident, a 35-year-old woman, a mother of five children, was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Dumka district of Jharkhand as her husband was held hostage Tuesday night. One of the suspects was detained on Wednesday, according to the complaint lodged by the woman on Wednesday.

The woman and her husband filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station. The police filed an FIR against 17 people including a person known to the survivor.

The crime allegedly took place under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station on Tuesday night when the woman was returning from a weekly village market with her husband, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“As per the statement of the woman, she was returning with her husband from a village market on Tuesday night when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime,” the DIG Sudarshan Mandal said.

She has been sent for a medical check-up," DIG added.

“The woman said she could identify only one person. We have detained the accused for interrogation. If his involvement was found in the crime, he would be sent to jail,” Mandal said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. NCW Chairperson has written to Jharkhand DGP seeking adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probe in 2 months in cases of sexual assault. NCW has also sought detailed action taken report in the case.

Meanwhile, BJP has blamed the JMM-led government for rising rape cases in the state.

Former social welfare minister and senior BJP leader Louis Marandi said, “Law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. The rape cases have become frequent in tribal districts. Tribals are not safe under this government.”