Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old boy found dead with injury marks on neck

The victim's bicycle was found near the village and his body was found some distance away.

A 12-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks on his neck in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Police Station area, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, Shavez, a resident of Sabripur village, had gone on a bicycle to purchase milk from a dairy outside the village on Tuesday.

He returned home without milk as it was not available at that time, said Superintendent of Police, City Rural Sagar Jain. The officer added that Shavez left his milk container back at the diary.

Shavez left home again in the afternoon to get milk but did not return till evening, the SP said. When the family members reached the dairy in search of him, they found that Shavez had not come to the dairy and that his milk container was still there at the place, he said.

Later that night, Shavez's bicycle was found near the village, and his body was found some distance away, Jain said. Jain said injury marks were found on Shavez's neck. Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem.

