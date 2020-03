Image Source : FILE UP: Woman kills infant son, commits suicide over family dispute

A woman allegedly killed her four-month-old son before ending her own life in Givana Guliyan village in Bhagpat over a family dispute, police said on Sunday. Dolly (25) strangulated her son and then hanged herself, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, a police officer said.

Also Read: Thane: Man found dead with throat slit; neighbour says he was afraid of brother's ghost

Also Read: Road Rage: Ex-serviceman arrested for firing at man in Hauz Khas