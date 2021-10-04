Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL UP woman gang-raped in Central Delhi's ITO area, autorickshaw driver arrested

The Delhi Police on Sunday held an autorickshaw driver for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a woman in Central Delhi's ITO area. The 27-year-old woman, in her statement to police, had alleged that she was raped by the autorickshaw driver and three others near ITO after she boarded the vehicle from the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi for Kashmere Gate on Saturday morning.

The woman has complained that she was taken to a room near ITO-Yamuna bridge where she was gang-raped, a police officer said. According to the police, the victim hails from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Delhi for some work.

The driver later dropped her at Kashmere Gate, the woman had told the police.

During interrogation, the autorickshaw driver claimed that he had only called one of his friends but the woman alleged that there were two more men there, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint at the IP Estate police station, a case of gang rape was registered and her medication examination was also conducted, the officer said.

The woman is stated to be stable. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)