Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
Ten shot after US school game

Washington Published on: August 31, 2019 14:25 IST
At least 10 people were shot and injured after a high school football game in the US state of Alabama, according to police.

The shooting took place in the city of Mobile on Friday night at a sports stadium shortly after two high school football teams finished a game there, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fire rescue crew confirmed that 10 people were shifted to local hospitals. Five sustained critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The police said two people were in custody after the shooting but were yet to confirm them as suspects.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste slammed the use of guns at public sports games.

"They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighbourhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way," he said. 

The cause of shooting was being investigated.

