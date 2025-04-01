Telangana: Seven arrested in Nagarkurnool for alleged gang rape near temple Seven individuals have been arrested in Nagarkurnool district for allegedly gang-raping a woman near a temple, with the Telangana government ensuring swift action and support for the survivors.

Seven individuals have been apprehended by police in Nagarkurnool district for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a woman near a temple in Urkondapeta village. The distressing incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. According to police reports, the victim and her husband had visited the temple for darshan and stayed on the premises. When the woman went to attend to nature's call, the accused allegedly abducted her and took her to a secluded area near the temple. There, they are accused of raping her in the bushes.

Police further stated that when the woman's husband attempted to intervene and rescue her, the perpetrators allegedly tied him to a tree. Following the registration of a case and swift initiation of an investigation, police have successfully taken seven suspects into custody. A police official revealed that the accused include individuals working as an electrician, an auto-driver, and two cooks, and that some of them have prior involvement in extortion cases.

The incidents of sexual assault in Nagarkurnool district and Hyderabad have drawn serious concern from the state government. Telangana's Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka has taken strong cognizance of the matter. She engaged in discussions with senior police officials and officials from the women welfare department to inquire about the progress of the investigation and the well-being of the survivors.

Minister Seethakka has directed the concerned officials to ensure comprehensive support is provided to the survivors and to take all necessary steps to guarantee stringent punishment for the accused.

In a press release issued by her office, the Minister affirmed the government's prompt action in response to the incidents. She stated that the accused had been arrested swiftly after the incidents came to light and that the government is committed to providing all necessary assistance to the survivors.

