Image Source : PTI Shamli woman harassed, another beaten up by youth (representative image)

A woman was allegedly harassed and another beaten up when they resisted molestation attempts by three youths in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident happened on Saturday in a mango farmhouse, where the two victims work, at Badhupura village under Babri police station limits, SHO Yashpal Dhama said. He added that a case has been registered against the trio - Savaiz, Mansura and one unidentified man who are all absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by one of the victim's husband, it is alleged that the two women were working at the mango farmhouse where these three men from outside came and sexually harassed them. Police are searching for the accused.

ALSO READ | 26-year-old Bengaluru playback singer hangs herself from ceiling fan over dowry harassment

ALSO READ | Gargi College Sexual Harassment: Ten arrested by Delhi Police, interrogation underway