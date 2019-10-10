RSS worker, wife, 6-year-old son found murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Image Source : PTI RSS worker, his wife and son killed in Murshidabad

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his wife and their 6-year-old son were found murdered in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday. The RSS worker was identified as Bondhu Prakash Pal, who worked as a school teacher.

Pal's deceased wife was identified as Beauty Pal, while their son of named Anand.

The couple was expecting their second child.

The family of three lived in Jiaganj area of Murshidabad, where they were stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants by a sharp weapon. The weapon was later recovered from the spot.

The police have registered a case of murder and an investigation has is underway. The cause of murder is yet to be ascertained.

