Image Source : PTI/FILE Retired IAF officer duped of Rs 2 crore in Delhi

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly duping him of more than Rs 2 crore, police said on Friday.

The complainant is an investor in a private firm and along with an aviation company had bid in a tender to buy two helicopters worth Rs 8 crore.

The man said that he paid the money for the auction to the company but later, due to change in the agreement and profit share, the partnership was cancelled and the company representatives refused to return the money.

