One arrested with consignment of drone at IGI airport

A team of Customs Department seized a large consignment of drones at Indira Gandhi International airport here, sources told IANS. "A person was intercepted on Friday while he was crossing the Green Channel during the day after he reached Delhi from Hong Kong," a highly placed source in the Customs Department told IANS on condition of anonymity.

A large consignment of drone, mobile phones and memory cards were found from the luggage of the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had smuggled around 10,000 memory cards from Hong Kong earlier also.

The sources in the Customs Department said, "The value of the seized goods is around Rs 26 lakh. Around 10,000 memory cards, 5-6 mobile phones, four DJI drones and four MI drones have been seized."

Further investigation is been carried out by the department.

