UP man out on bail re-abducts, rapes teen, held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Days after being granted bail in a case involving the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, Veer Nath Pandey, a resident of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, has been arrested again for allegedly abducting and repeatedly raping the same teenager. Pandey was taken into custody on Monday, according to local police.

Pandey had previously been jailed earlier this year for kidnapping the girl, following a complaint filed by her father in May 2024. The complaint, lodged at the Koirauna police station, stated that the girl had gone missing, prompting an FIR for kidnapping. After an investigation, the police recovered the girl and arrested Pandey, leading to his imprisonment.

However, after he had recently secured the bail, Pandey allegedly abducted the girl again on August 5, 2024, while she went for a defecation.

About the police investigation

Inspector Manoj Kumar, the officer in charge of the Koirauna police station, speaking of the matter said, the teenager was taken while she was out to relieve herself. For over a month, Pandey allegedly held the victim captive and subjected her to repeated sexual assault.

Further, the police added that it was only on September 2, 2024, that Pandey abandoned the girl near Jangiganj railway station and fled the scene. The victim immediately approached the police and reported the abuse she had suffered over the previous month.

Case Registered

Meanwhile, the police informd that a fresh FIR has been registered against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and rape, as well as charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They added, the victim underwent a medical examination, which also confirmed the sexual assault and further legal action into the tragic incident is presently underway.

READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old kills self over argument with father in Ballia

READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl raped in moving car in Gonda, two arrested