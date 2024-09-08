Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old kills self over argument with father in Ballia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Ballia suicide: A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself following an argument with his father, according to police on Sunday. The boy's body was discovered hanging from a tree in a village in the Khejuri area on Saturday.

Khejuri SHO Anita Singh said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. She mentioned that the boy's father had slapped him a few days prior for not doing any work, which led the boy to leave home.

The family had been searching for him before finding his body. The case is being investigated further, and it is currently considered a suicide by hanging.

India's student suicide rate surges

A new report reveals that incidents of student suicides in India have been rising at an alarming rate, outpacing both population growth and overall suicide trends. Released at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, the report titled "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" is based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. It highlighted that while overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides surged by 4 per cent, despite potential "under-reporting" of cases.

According to the report, a total of 13,044 student suicides were reported in 2022, a slight decrease from 13,089 in 2021. In contrast, the total number of suicides, including both students and others, rose by 4.2 per cent, from 164,033 in 2021 to 170,924 in 2022. The data indicates that over the past 10 and 20 years, total suicides have increased by an average of 2 per cent annually, while student suicides have surged by 4 per cent, doubling the rate of total suicides.

(With PTI inputs)

