Punjab: Two associates of Kaushal-Bambiha gang, rival of Lawrence Bishnoi, held after police encounter

Two associates of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, a rival of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested after a brief encounter in Jalandhar, Punjab on Thursday. They are accused of supplying weapons to gangsters in Punjab and Haryana, police said.

The accused were taken to a hospital after being critically injured in the encounter.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, the accused, who are facing several criminal charges, were providing logistical support and weapons to gangs in the two states.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends two associates linked to the Kaushal-Bambiha gang after a hot chase and cross-firing. Both are critically injured," Yadav said in a post on X.

Two pistols and five cartridges were recovered from them, he said.

"They were involved in multiple heinous crimes and many other criminal activities across several districts of Punjab. They were also providing logistical assistance and supplying weapons to gangs in Punjab and Haryana. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to knock-down the organised crime nexus," he posted.

Kaushal-Bambiha gang planned to attack rival of Lawrence Bishnoi's men

Recently, media reports claimed that jailed Kaushal Chaudhary, the leader of the Bambiha gang, planned to kill Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members.

(With PTI inputs)

