Indian Army resumes patrolling all key points in both Depsang and Demchok, MEA confirms

New Delhi: Days after a breakthrough in India-China relations, Indian Army patrolling resumed in the both Demchok and Depsang regions of Eastern Ladakh, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed on Thursday. Replying to a query at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that following the disengagement agreement with China, patrolling began in both Demchok and Depsang. He rejected media reports which claimed some of the checkposts were not allowed to patrol. "The Indian Army has started patrolling in all checkposts in Depsang and Demchok," Jaiswal said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.