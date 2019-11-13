'Police informer' held with heroin worth Rupees 1.41 crore

Image Source : PTI A 51-year-old 'police informer' was arrested for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore(Representational Image)

A 51-year-old 'police informer' was arrested for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore, police said on Wednesday. With this, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has claimed to have unearthed an alleged nexus between police informers and drug peddlers, an official said.

The ANC arrested Khalid Wasi Khan, a resident of Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district, he said. Acting on a tip-off, Worli unit of the ANC laid a trap near Dockyard road railway station in South Mumbai on Tuesday and nabbed Khan, he said, adding that a bag containing 470 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.41 crore was seized from the accused.

On interrogation, it was found that Khan had worked as an informer for the ANC from 2000 to 2003, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said. The accused was also arrested in the past for possession of cannabis along with seven others and was later acquitted in the case, the official said. According to another official, Khan used to extort money from drug peddlers and was also supplying drugs to select 'clients'. An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 has been registered against Khan and the police are probing the involvement of his associates, he said.

