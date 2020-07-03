Friday, July 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van

Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who had come to his shop in Nalasopara area in Palghar district to buy some kitchen items and had picked up an argument over prices, police said on Friday. 

PTI PTI
Palghar Updated on: July 03, 2020 17:51 IST
Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van
Image Source : PTI

Palghar: Man kills woman customer in shop, dumps body in van

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman who had come to his shop in Nalasopara area in Palghar district to buy some kitchen items and had picked up an argument over prices, police said on Friday. The body of the woman was found on June 28 after passersby alerted police about foul smell from a plastic bag inside a pick-up van, a Tulinj police station official said.

"She had gone to Shiv Choudhary's (30) shop in Chandan Naka in Nalasopara to buy kitchen items. The two argued over prices and came to blows. Choudhary slit her throat inside the shop. He has confessed that he indulged in sex before packing the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in the van," he said.

Rape charges would be slapped against the accused, who was arrested on Thursday, apart from murder, he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X