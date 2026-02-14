Objectionable photos, naked body and more: 24-year-old MBA student's murder shocks Indore

Indore:

The murder of a 24-year-old MBA student has shocked Madhya Pradesh's Indore after her decomposed body was found at her alleged boyfriend's residence in the city, with the police suspecting that the woman was strangled to death. The woman, identified as Khushbu Rathore, was pursuing a Master of Business Administration course at a college on the Sanwer Road in Indore.

According to the police, the first-year student told her family members on Tuesday that she is going to her friend's residence to attend his birthday party. She told them that she would return by 11 pm, but never came back after which the family lodged a complaint. Her friend, who was allegedly her boyfriend, is also untraceable, with the girl's father alleging that he was trying to extort money from her by threatening to circulate her objectionable photographs.

The police is now considering the boy, identified as Piyush Dhamnodiya, who is a resident of Mandsaur, as the prime suspect in the case. The police said Piyush had also circulated some of those photographs on the college's WhatsApp group. "We suspect the murder was committed due to a rift in their romantic relationship," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4 Krishna Lalchandani told news agency PTI.

A naked body and murder by strangulation

Two days after the victim had gone missing, her body was found at Piyush's residence at Uncle Gali in the Dwarikapuri area. The body, which had started decomposing by then, was found after the police broke the door following the neighbours' complain about a foul smell from Piyush's residence. Later, the girl's father identified her by her socks.

The police believe that the girl was strangulated to death. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and a hunt is on to nab Piyush, who is absconding. The police said that further details regarding the case will be revealed after the post-mortem report is out.

"The girl was identified by her family as Khushbu Rathore (24). It has been confirmed that she was murdered by strangulation. Khushbu had been missing since February 10, and her father had lodged a missing complaint at Pandrinath Thana on February 11. Police suspect that a youth named Piyush Dhamnodiya, a resident of Mandsaur and her college mate, may have been involved in the murder," Lalchandani told news agency ANI.