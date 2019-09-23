Image Source : FILE Noida man stops car to light a cigarette, what happened next is a lesson for all. (Representational image)

The incident took place on the intervening night of September 19-20, when the victim was returning home from Sector 76 in Noida. The robbers took away his mobile phone and laptop.

The victim, Anuj Kumar, son of a joint secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Surendra Singh, was abducted at gun point in his own car and driven around in the city for hours by three armed robbers.

According to the police, all three accused have been arrested.

The incident took place when Anuj had stopped to light a cigarette opposite the Sector 52 Metro station when the three men approached him.

"Finding him alone in the car, the three accused took him at gun point. They hit him on the neck, pushed him to the back seat. One of them took to the wheels and started driving the Ford Figo car rashly," news agency IANS quoted police as saying.

The police also said that the three men drove the car for several hours before it broke down near a petrol pump, about 15-16 km away from the place from where they had picked up Anuj.

The three accused then fled the spot after which the victim hired an auto rickshaw to reach home.

The police, who kept the incident under wraps for three days, held a press conference on Monday to announced that all the three accused have been arrested.

The police have filed an FIR for loot and abduction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "They are being interrogated," the police told IANS.

