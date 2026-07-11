Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia given for lip cut, family claims medical negligence; doctor booked

Kannur:

A major row has erupted in Kerala's Kannur after an 18-month-old boy died on Friday, days after he was allegedly given anaesthesia during treatment for a lip cut at a private hospital with the state government now conducting an inquiry and police booking a doctor to probe the circumstances leading to the child's death.

Devansh Shaurya, the only son of Suraj and Vijisha, was admitted to the Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur municipality last Sunday after suffering a cut on his lip and chin while playing.

The family claims that the doctors decided to administer anaesthesia before putting stitches on the cuts, following which the boy's health deteriorated. He was shifted to intensive care but died last night.

Parents claim negligence, doctor booked

The parents approached the police, alleging medical negligence at the hospital; a case has been filed against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist, at the Payyannur Police Station.

The case has been registered under Section 125 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A post-mortem examination of the toddler was also conducted on Saturday at the Kannur Government Medical College, while the autopsy report is yet to come out.

Government orders inquiry

Speaking to ANI, Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the District Medical Officer (DMO) has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident and that the government is treating the matter seriously.

He added that even though the incident occurred in a private hospital, such treatment should not be permitted if any wrongdoing is established.

Hospital denies allegations, claims cardiac arrest behind death

Reacting to the allegations, the hospital management expressed grief over the toddler's death but denied allegations of any medical negligence. In a statement, it said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after the administration of anaesthesia and was placed on ventilator support at their intensive care unit in Kannur.

The hospital maintained that all treatment protocols were followed, appropriate doses of anaesthesia were administered, and every possible effort was made to save the child's life.

It also assured full cooperation with the police investigation and any legal proceedings arising from the incident.

Meanwhile, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march to Baby Memorial Hospital, demanding strict action in connection with the toddler's death.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is a trainee with India TV Digital

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