Noida fruit seller shot by security guard over price of mangoes

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A fruit seller in Noida was shot by a security guard working a private company after dispute over the price of mangoes. (Representational image)

A fruit seller in Noida was shot by a security guard following a spat over the price of mangoes on Friday. The young fruit seller was rushed to hospital after he was shot by a security guard working in a private company. The security guard has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the deceased is a 25-year-old fruit seller identified as Pardesi who was shot at by a security guard identified as 40-year-old Satendra Nath Pandey.

The incident took place near Khoda Colony, under Sector 58 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“The security guard was returning home after night duty at the office in Sector 27.

He stopped to buy fruits near Khoda Colony where a dispute broke out between him and some of the fruit sellers over the rates of mangoes. The fruit sellers got into a physical duel with him after which he left for his office from where he came back with a gun,” Singh said.

“After returning to the spot, he shot one of the fruit sellers with whom he had a fight on his leg, leaving him injured,” the officer said.

The injured fruit seller was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment immediately when the police were alerted and the accused man taken into custody, Additional DCP Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings in the case were underway, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

