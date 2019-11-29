Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/PTI Teen killed by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said. A group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj Hidko's house in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot, an official said.

"The ultras suspected Hidko was a police informer. We have registered a case and probe is underway," he added.

On the other hand, Three naxals, including a woman, with cash rewards on their heads, were arrested following an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Friday. Two of them were allegedly involved in a deadly Naxal attack on police personnel at Nilawaya village in the district in October last year, they said.

