Image Source : PTI Six murdered of the same family in Gujarat's Dahod

Six members of a family were found murdered by unidentified persons in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Dahod district on Friday, police said. The incident is suspected to have happened early in the morning at Tarkada-Mahudi village in Sanjeli tehsil, Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joyasar said. Dahod district is around 250 km from Ahmedabad.

The SP identified the deceased as Bharat Palas (40), his wife Sami (40) and their children Dipika (12), Hemraj (10), Dipesh (8) and Ravi(6). "The bodies were found in beds, in sleeping position.

There were deep cuts on their necks, made by a sharp weapon. It seems they were killed while asleep," Joyasar said. The SP said sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the assailants and help is also being taken from forensic experts.

ALSO READ | Kolkata: Two girls abducted from Kalighat area and gangraped

ALSO READ | Mumbai man jumps off 12th floor of Thane high-rise, dies