Tuesday, March 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Nashik: Suspicious object outside house of top builder triggers bomb scare

Nashik: Suspicious object outside house of top builder triggers bomb scare

Initial investigations revealed that the plastic ball-type object contained gun and aluminum powder. It appears that an attempt was made to assemble grenade-like explosive, sources said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Nashik Updated on: March 02, 2021 16:17 IST
Nashik Bomb Scare Latest News: The incident comes just days after an abandoned SUV laden with gelati
Image Source : INDIA TV

Nashik Bomb Scare Latest News: The incident comes just days after an abandoned SUV laden with gelating sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey house in Mumbai. 

A bomb-like object was found on the road outside the house of a top builder in posh locality of Nashik sending the local administration into a tizzy. According to reports, the police was informed about some explosives being found concealed in a plastic ball outside the residence to city's well-known builder Jeetu Bhai Thakker. The suspicious items were reportedly first spotted by garbage collectors. 

A police team along with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rushed to the spot immediately. Later, the bomb squad was also called. 

Initial investigations revealed that the plastic ball-type object contained gun and aluminum powder. It appears that an attempt was made to assemble grenade-like explosive, sources said. 

The investigating teams have seized the explosives and further probe is underway. 

ALSO READ: Car laden with gelatin sticks found abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence

The incident comes just days after an abandoned SUV laden with gelating sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey house in Mumbai. 

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News