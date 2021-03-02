Nashik: Suspicious object outside house of top builder triggers bomb scare

Image Source : INDIA TV Nashik Bomb Scare Latest News: The incident comes just days after an abandoned SUV laden with gelating sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey house in Mumbai.

A bomb-like object was found on the road outside the house of a top builder in posh locality of Nashik sending the local administration into a tizzy. According to reports, the police was informed about some explosives being found concealed in a plastic ball outside the residence to city's well-known builder Jeetu Bhai Thakker. The suspicious items were reportedly first spotted by garbage collectors.

A police team along with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rushed to the spot immediately. Later, the bomb squad was also called.

Initial investigations revealed that the plastic ball-type object contained gun and aluminum powder. It appears that an attempt was made to assemble grenade-like explosive, sources said.

The investigating teams have seized the explosives and further probe is underway.

The incident comes just days after an abandoned SUV laden with gelating sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey house in Mumbai.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail.