Maharashtra: Two brothers arrested for raping teenaged girl

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two brothers on various occasions in the last one month in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Tuesday. The two accused have been arrested, he said. One of the accused, Akash Sanjay Karemore (27), took the girl to Gangapur Takalghat village here last month on the pretext of marriage and allegedly raped her there, he said.

Later, the accused's brother, Shubham Sanjay Karemore (21), also reached the village and allegedly raped the minor girl there, the official at MIDC Butibori police station said. The two accused had kept the girl at their maternal uncle's house in the village while telling the latter that she was an orphan, he said.

According to the police, the girl's parents are divorced and her mother, who works as a labourer, lives in Tembhri village. The teen used to stay with a relative at Lakhni

village in neighbouring Bhandara district where she was studying in a school. During the Diwali vacations, the girl visited her mother at Tembhri village where she came in touch with Akash Karemore and both got into a relationship, the official said.

After the accused took her along with him on the pretext of marriage without informing anyone, the girl's relatives launched a search and traced her to Gangapur

Takalghat village last week, he said. They later brought the girl to Tembhri village following which the minor lodged a police complaint against the two accused on Sunday, the official said.

The two men were subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

