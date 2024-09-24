Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Mumbai: 22-year-old law student arrested for molesting minor girl on CSMT-Chennai Express train

A 22-year-old law student was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl onboard CSMT-Chennai Express. The incident took place on Sunday.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: September 24, 2024 6:44 IST
Sexual assault, Mumbai, Chennai Express
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Crime news: A 22-year-old law student was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl on board a long-distance  CSMT-Chennai Express train, a police official said. A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Government Railway Police (GRP). 

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday when the CSMT-Chennai Express train was about to depart from Mumbai.  The accused identified as S Ragvendra touched the girl inappropriately near the doors. The incident came to light when a girl complained to her grandmother.

Accused touched girl inappropriately 

The minor saw the accused again and alerted her grandmother. Then they raised an alarm after which he was apprehended by the ticket checker and co-passengers. "Accused S Ragvendra touched the girl's back. She slapped him but he still put his hand around her waist. The girl raised an alarm after which he was apprehended by the ticket checker and co-passengers. She filed a complaint while the train was travelling between Karjat and Pune," he said.

A case was registered and Ragvendra was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the Karjat police station official said.

(With PTI inputs)

