Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area

Delhi crime: A 21-year-old man allegedly injured his colleague and her parents in west Delhi after she stopped speaking to him, officials said today (. The accused Abhishek has been arrested, they said.
A call was received at Khyala police station around 9 am on Saturday regarding a stabbing incident in the Raghubir Nagar area and a police team was sent to the spot, a senior officer said.
The officer said that the woman and her parents condition was stable.
Abhishek, who lives in the Rajouri Garden area, and worked with the victim woman at a salon in the area and was friends with her, he said. However, he had become irked after the victim started avoiding him in recent months, the officer said.
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, he added.