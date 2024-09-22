Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area

Delhi crime: Initial investigations suggest that Abhishek came to the victim's house and stabbed her, the officer said, adding that he attacked her parents when they tried to intervene.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 12:54 IST
Delhi crime, 21 year old man stabs colleague her parents in delhi, delhi woman killed, Raghubir Naga
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi crime: 21-year-old man stabs colleague, her parents in Raghubir Nagar area.

Delhi crime: A 21-year-old man allegedly injured his colleague and her parents in west Delhi after she stopped speaking to him, officials said today (. The accused Abhishek has been arrested, they said.

A call was received at Khyala police station around 9 am on Saturday regarding a stabbing incident in the Raghubir Nagar area and a police team was sent to the spot, a senior officer said.

The officer said that the woman and her parents condition was stable.

Abhishek, who lives in the Rajouri Garden area, and worked with the victim woman at a salon in the area and was friends with her, he said. However, he had become irked after the victim started avoiding him in recent months, the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, he added.

