Mumbai crime: 20-year-old man rapes 75-year-old woman in Dindoshi area, CCTV footage reveals incident

Mumbai crime: According to police, on the afternoon of January 8, an unknown man entered her home while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Jan 25, 2025 7:51 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 7:52 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai crime: 20-year-old man rapes 75-year-old woman in Dindoshi area.

Mumbai crime: A case has come to light in Mumbai's Dindoshi area that has put humanity to shame. A 20-year-old boy raped a 78-year-old woman in the Dindoshi police station area and the entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the house of the woman.

The incident took place on January 8 (Wednesday). According to the police, the senior citizen had been living alone in the house while her daughter and sister, who live nearby, occasionally visited her. Police said they were able to trace the accused using the CCTV footage. The CCTV was installed inside the house by the family members to ensure her safety, and her daughter and sister monitored the footage remotely.

According to family members, the elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss. The incident came to light on January 12 (Sunday) when the woman’s daughter visited her and reviewed the CCTV footage. Horrified to discover a man sexually assaulting her mother, she immediately approached the police and provided the footage as evidence. 

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police, with the help of the CCTV footage, identified and arrested the accused within two hours, said an officer. During interrogation, the accused revealed he had been observing the elderly woman for some time. On the day of the incident, he entered her home, noticed her scattered clothes, and committed the crime. 

Police said they have registered a case under sections 64(1) and 332(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following his arrest on January 12, the accused was produced before a court and is currently in judicial custody, said the officer. 

