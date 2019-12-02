Mumbai: 35-year-old woman dies after boyfriend slaps her for talking to another man

A woman died on the way to the hospital after her boyfriend allegedly beat her near Mankhurd railway station in Mumbai. According to reports, 35-year-old Seeta Pradhan collapsed after being slapped allegedly by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday.

The deceased boyfriend Raju slapped her after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet in the eastern suburb, an official told news agency Press Trust of India.

"She collapsed after being hit by Yallapa and was declared dead on arrival at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," the official told PTI.

Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said an accidental death report has been registered at the moment and an investigation is underway.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report after which further action will be taken. Yallapa has been detained and a further probe is being carried out," Mr Bobade said.

