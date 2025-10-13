Minor girl raped by three juveniles, including her cousin, in UP's Mirzapur The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under the Dehat Kotwali area. The girl has been admitted to the district hospital in serious condition.

Mirzapur:

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three juveniles, including one of her cousins, in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, officials said on Monday. According to the police, all three have been taken into custody. The incident happened on Sunday evening in a village under the Dehat Kotwali area.

The girl has been admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Verma inspected the crime scene.

Girl's cousin lured her

Circle Officer (Sadar) Amar Bahadur Singh said that the girl's cousin lured her to a remote location where two others were waiting. Following the assault, the accused fled as the girl's condition deteriorated due to bleeding.

The officer added that the girl managed to return home on her own, after which her family rushed her to the hospital.

Inspector Amit Mishra said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS as well as the POCSO Act. "The three minors have been sent to a juvenile home. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

